Gallery’s exhibition celebrates sunshine, romance and nostalgia of summer time

AN art gallery in Henley is to stage an exhibition called Summer Splendour.

Jack’s Gallery in Hart Street is promoting the show at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place. The venue is opening for the first time since March when it closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The show features uplifting paintings and prints, full of sunshine, romance and nostalgia. There will be original artwork, including pieces by painters Sarah Pye, of Damer Gardens, Henley, and Mike Jones as well as sculptures by Dawn Conn.

There will also be contemporary and unusual prints, glass Mediterranean wall art in the style of Gaudi, Dali and Miro and vibrant ceramics, sculptures and figurines. Some will showcase the Sagrada Familia.

This exhibition is the most comprehensive and delightful show that Jack’s Gallery has produced.

Jack Free, who has run his gallery for more than seven years, said: “The aim of this exhibition is to celebrate the glory of summer with an explosion of colour, fun, beauty and, above all, life.”

Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required.

Summer Splendour runs from August 21 until September 13 from 10am to 5pm daily. For more information, call (01491) 598200 or 07775 735136.

