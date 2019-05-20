Festival’s billed as ‘the best wellbeing event of the Great British summer’

WANNA have the best weekend ever and leave feeling better than when you arrived? The best wellbeing weekend of the Great British summer, the Om & Bass Festival is offering top notch fun for all the family — including the Bassmentality Reggae Sound System and over 133 wellbeing workshops included in the ticket price.

Overlooking Oxfordshire’s finest countryside, Watlington Hill Farm Animal Sanctuary is the home of Om & Bass.

Classes on offer include: yoga, tai chi, kick boxing, martial arts, meditation, relaxation, massage, sound healing, dream catcher making, laughter yoga, handstands, acro, fire poi, bushcraft, rewilding, hemp and nutrition, storytelling, women’s circle, red tent, dance, animal workshops and much, much more.

There are five large workshop arenas providing space for different classes every 90 minutes.

In addition to the larger workshop arenas, they hold intimate talks and workshops in teepees and smaller workshop areas.

• All ages and abilities welcome.

• Accessible loos and showers.

• Free for kids.

• Free camping.

• Free parking.

• Free showers.

• Glamping and hot tub available.

• Eco spa and eco market also available. Early bird booking ends on June 1, so don’t miss out on £50 off the weekend ticket. Day passes available. Concessions available.

For more information, visit www.omandbass.co.uk