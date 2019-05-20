Non-surgical treatment is the coolest way to get beach body-ready
SUMMER is on its way ... but if the thought of dusting off your swimwear fills you with dread, fear ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
20/05/2019
SUMMER is on its way ... but if the thought of dusting off your swimwear fills you with dread, fear not — CoolSculpting debulks and sculpts, giving you the body you’ve always wanted.
• Permanent fat reduction
• 35 minutes
• No downtime
• No surgery
What is CoolSculpting?
CoolSculpting is the world’s number one non-surgical, permanent fat-reduction treatment. It is the only FDA-approved cryolipolysis treatment that effectively removes diet- and exercise-resistant fat.
How does it work?
An applicator is applied to the treatment area to gently and effectively freeze the targeted fat cells underneath the skin, while leaving the skin itself unaffected. The body naturally processes the targeted fat cells and excretes them through the body’s natural processes. Unlike other cells, fat cells do not regenerate, so once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.
How long does that treatment take?
One application takes just 35 minutes.
What areas can be treated?
CoolSculpting is ideal for treating the tummy, love handles, waist, inner and outer thighs, bingo wings, back fat and even small areas like the chin, knees and the area around the bra.
What happens after the treatment?
As CoolSculpting is non-surgical, there is minimal downtime and patients can go about their daily lives immediately following treatment. Optimum results can be seen 12 weeks following treatment. So now is the ideal time to start getting beach body-ready.
From June 3 to 7 the Aspire Clinic based at the Madejski Stadium in Reading is holding a Cool Week. To book your free consultation, call Aspire Clinic on 0118 931 3575 or email info@aspireclinic.com
Non-surgical treatment is the coolest way to get beach body-ready
SUMMER is on its way ... but if the thought of dusting off your swimwear fills you with dread, fear ... [more]
Festival’s billed as ‘the best wellbeing event of the Great British summer’
WANNA have the best weekend ever and leave feeling better than when you arrived? The best wellbeing ... [more]
Architectural salvage and retro fair is building on the legacy of Salvo
THIS years Fawley Decorative Fair is shaping up to be the best yet. Formerly Salvo, it has now ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Gap Year Student Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from September 2019 Rupert House is an independent ...
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – Sunday 7th July 2019 ...
Location READING
Marketing Assistant Closing date - 22 May 2019 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, creative Marketing Executive ...