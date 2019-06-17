‘Hard yards’ in our pub garden are bearing fruit

LOTS is happening at the Cherry Tree Inn this summer.

Kicking off this season, we’re putting on a BBQ for Father’s Day this Sunday (June 16), with English Farm steak burgers, Blue Tin Produce pork burgers and lots more on the menu inside and out, along with a Gin and Prosecco bar.

We’ve been rather busy making the garden look fabulous for the summer, with new borders full of colour, giant garden games, deck chairs and a fire pit, all lit up with draped lighting, so why not carry on your weekend into the night?!

As a nice little warm-up to the weekend we have live folk music this Friday evening with Trubshout & Tunip in the bar area — or the garden should the sun hopefully shine.

We’ve used what was previously an overgrown mess to the left of the pub and have built a vegetable and herb garden with 27 raised beds made out of reclaimed materials.

We’ve already seen lots of home-grown produce go into the kitchen. Radishes, spinach, salads and herbs so far. So much tastier and fresher than mass-produced food, we think you’ll all agree?

Coming soon to the Cherry Tree garden we’ve nearly finished restoring an old Nuffield tractor, which is being converted to a child-friendly play apparatus.

It’s the classic bright orange colour you’ll fondly remember, and we simply cannot wait to see children enjoy it.

We’ve also commissioned local furniture maker Philip Koomen to build a circular bench around our biggest Cherry Tree.

We’re hoping to have it in place at some point this summer, but for now we hope to see you at the Cherry Tree, enjoying the garden this weekend.

Cheers, Dan & Chloe