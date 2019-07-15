Stoke Row pub’s BBQ, auction and jazz Sunday is a proper fun-raiser

DAN REDFERN, award-winning landlord of The Orchard in Harefield and now happily ensconced in the spruced-up and much loved Cherry Tree pub in Stoke Row, cordially invites Henley to join him at his BBQ and jazz Sunday on July 21.

Not one to sit around, Dan has organised for the Hobbs Gin bar to attend, together with a face-painter for the children and garden games such as draughts, boules, Jenga and Pétanque.

Dan is well known for his fund-raising ideas and this time he is raising money for Whizz-Kidz, as in the last 19 years the charity has transformed the lives of more than 18,000 disabled children, providing them with life-changing mobility equipment and training-powered chairs as well as light-weight manual chairs, buggies, trikes and sports wheelchairs.

Dan says: “Having met Charlotte, whose younger brother is disabled, at the Old Orchard in Harefield, I am only too happy to continue to support this worthy charity once again.

“This charity, and not forgetting our local Riding for the Disabled, who are only based a stone’s throw away, will benefit from our visitors.

“Oh, and our auction is growing daily! We’ve got a house in Thailand! A private visit to Silverstone, with laps of the track included, a long weekend in a beautiful house in Whitstable, a pleasure boat for the day through Hobbs of Henley, and Amanda Stewart at the Henley Standard has offered us a day on her boat with her skippering — so that’s got to be worth a few quid!”

Food starts at noon and there music from the Roy Bailey Big Band at 2pm.For more information, visit www.thecherrytreeinn.co.uk

PS Dan, being true to his local suppliers, has used Blue Tin Produce and English Farm for his BBQ produce.