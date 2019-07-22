41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is not to be missed!
DON’T miss the Trad! The 41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is running from today (Friday) to Sunday (July 21) at Fawley Meadows in Henley.
There’s fun for all the family at the most family-friendly festival on the Thames, which this year is again raising funds for Macmillan.
See the largest collection of classic river boats in the world and the Queen’s row barge Gloriana.
There will be lots of Dunkirk little ships, amphibious vehicles, vintage cars, bikes, military vehicles, and a First World War radio-controlled motor torpedo boat with the planes that controlled it flying overhead.
Not to mention river trips on the beautiful old steamer, Alaska.
On the food front, Paul Clerehugh and his Crooked Billet team will be on site, together with a host of street food and bars.
There is so much to see and do: rides and fun for children, a family dog show on Saturday and Sunday, demonstrations of boat building and allied crafts.
Plus shops galore, crafts, antiques, boat jumble — and great music till late in the pub and at the food court.
Appearing by popular demand are The Covered in the pub on Friday night and Highly Strung on Saturday.
Opening times are 10.30am till late on Friday, 9am till late on Saturday, and 9am till 9pm on Sunday.
Shops may close but the pub, street food and bars will stay open until the music stops.
Book now for discounts, camping, and boat entry. Go to www.tradboatfestival.com
