Lots of Lego fun this summer

ARE you worried about too much screen time? How about more creativity time with Master Builders Club?

LEGO® is an incredible tool for developing children’s cognitive and fine motor skills.

Along with sparking excitement, promoting creative play and encouraging problem-solving, the product encourages a natural love of discovery and investigation.

At Master Builders Club we regularly observe how the toy ignites children’s curiosity and provides a calming play experience in a busy world that is now focused on technology and computer games.

Whilst building with LEGO®, children are able to lose themselves as their creation comes to life through careful planning, exploring ideas and the final completion of a model. The hands-on play experience provided by LEGO® has no boundaries and children of all ages and abilities can access this “all encompassing” toy.

Throughout the summer holidays Master Builders Club will be running themed LEGO® workshops in local village halls.

These sessions are suitable for children aged five to 11 and will provide fun brain-stimulating activities through creative play.

We will be in Henley at Sacred Heart Village Hall on the following dates: Thursday, August 1, and Thursday, August 22.

For more details of our upcoming events, LEGO® birthday parties, after-school clubs and school events please email info@masterbuildersclub.co.uk

club.co.uk

Alternatively, visit www.

masterbuildersclub.co.uk