Lots of Lego fun this summer

41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is not to be missed!
DON’T miss the Trad! The 41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is running from today (Friday) to ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
22/07/2019
ARE you worried about too much screen time? How about more creativity time with Master Builders Club?
LEGO® is an incredible tool for developing children’s cognitive and fine motor skills.
Along with sparking excitement, promoting creative play and encouraging problem-solving, the product encourages a natural love of discovery and investigation.
At Master Builders Club we regularly observe how the toy ignites children’s curiosity and provides a calming play experience in a busy world that is now focused on technology and computer games.
Whilst building with LEGO®, children are able to lose themselves as their creation comes to life through careful planning, exploring ideas and the final completion of a model. The hands-on play experience provided by LEGO® has no boundaries and children of all ages and abilities can access this “all encompassing” toy.
Throughout the summer holidays Master Builders Club will be running themed LEGO® workshops in local village halls.
These sessions are suitable for children aged five to 11 and will provide fun brain-stimulating activities through creative play.
We will be in Henley at Sacred Heart Village Hall on the following dates: Thursday, August 1, and Thursday, August 22.
For more details of our upcoming events, LEGO® birthday parties, after-school clubs and school events please email info@masterbuilders
club.co.uk
Alternatively, visit www.
masterbuildersclub.co.uk
41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is not to be missed!
DON’T miss the Trad! The 41st Thames Traditional Boat Festival is running from today (Friday) to ... [more]
ARE you worried about too much screen time? How about more creativity time with Master Builders ... [more]
Craftsman who made a crown for Prince Charles has work on sale
FIFTY years ago, on July 1, 1969, the Prince of Wales’s investiture at Carnarvon Castle, brought to ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location WALLINGFORD
PROPERTY MANAGER Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford The candidate ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Head of Music & Performing Arts (Maternity Cover) Apply by: 12 noon on Friday 16th August (interviews: w/c Monday 26th ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...