Silversmiths and jewellers are showing their work

TALENTED silversmiths and jewellers will be selling a unique range of hand-crafted pieces at the Retrospective Exhibition at the Bishopsland Educational Trust in Dunsden on the weekend of August 3 and 4.

The show, which is open from 2pm to 5pm on both days, will feature a wide range of silver hand-crafted objects including twisted tea light holders, engraved vases, beautiful boxes, beakers and condiment sets.

Gold and silver jewellery on offer includes hand-designed and crafted bangles, earrings, necklaces and rings. Diamonds, sapphires, garnets, blue topaz, amethyst, rose, green and yellow quartz have been used in a variety of different pieces.

As well as the emerging talent, there will be work on sale by established makers including Malcolm Appleby, Jacqueline Mina OBE and Ndidi Ekubia MBE.

Commissions can also be discussed with makers at the event. In addition, a range of creative skills including chain-making, scoring and folding, and engraving will be demonstrated.

These self-employed makers have nearly completed their training at Bishopsland Educational Trust for this year and are looking forward to exhibiting their work.

Bishopsland was founded 26 years ago by Penelope and Oliver Makower. The ethos of the charity is that no one should be prohibited from improving their skills due to their financial situation.

Bursaries are given to talented makers who need financial help. The charity helps makers turn their talent into a career which also ensures that contemporary silver and jewellery continues to thrive.

The satnav for the event is RG4 9NR. For more information, visit www.bishopsland.org.uk