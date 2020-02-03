Obstacle course and festival is giving it some welly for the sixth year

THE Little Welly Obstacle Course and Festival goes from strength to strength as the team prepares for its sixth year in Henley.

There are lots of big changes this time — not least the move to a new location at the Henley Showground that offers more space for all the fun and a brand new route.

Following suggestions from the regular visitors, there will be a longer course option, some fun new challenges to tackle, overnight camping and more space for parking.

For the first time, there will also be the opportunity to enter a 5km or 10km trail run through the woodland on either day.

As ever, there will be plenty to see and do in the festival field before or after all the mud, foam and water.

This year look out for shows from Britain’s Got Talent funnyman Christian Lee, the crazy Flying Bazazi Brothers, local singing star Steph Willis and the Bezerkaz Circus troupe.

But don’t sit down for too long as there’s a freefall tower for the very brave, a mobile caving experience, bungee trampolines, human hamster balls, pony rides, inflatables for the under-fours and much more to try — plus great food and drink to refuel with.

This year’s event takes place on the weekend of June 6 and 7 and all the details and tickets are available online at www.thelittlewelly.co.uk