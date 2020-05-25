Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense

ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time being, but Tandoori Connoisseur still delivers in every sense of the word.

The much-loved Indian eatery in Sonning Common offers an extensive takeaway menu for those who can’t wait for the national lockdown to lift before enjoying their next curry fix.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a mild, aromatic treat or something a lot more fiery, there’s a range of dishes to suit all tastes and palates.

The restaurant prides itself on cooking many of its dishes in a tandoor, a traditional form of clay oven, including the wide range of kebabs on its starters menu.

Traditionalists can take comfort in old-fashioned favourites like tandoori chicken or chicken or lamb tikka — but there’s also ostrich tikka if you fancy something with a bit of a kick.

That sense of variety extends to the main selection, with all the classics present and correct but plenty of new flavours for the adventurous.

The house specials include chicken or lamb jaflong, a medium-hot curry of chargrilled meats in a bhuna-style sauce, or lucknowi, which is flavoured with pineapple.

Ostrich crops up again in the form of ostrich bazar jaipur, which is marinated and stir-fried in mustard oil with vegetables, while seafood fans can try the medium-hot tandoori king prawn jhinga. Those seeking an authentic taste of India can sample a meat or vegetarian thali platter, which consists of multiple small servings of different dishes.

But if you don’t feel like pushing the boat out, you’ll still be well catered for.

Tikka masala, korma and butter chicken are all available, as are the usual biryani, balti, jalfrezi and others.

If these aren’t enough to tickle your tastebuds, there’s an extensive selection of hot dishes including madras, vindaloo, dhansak, pathia and chilli massala. These probably aren’t for the uninitiated but for those who can stand the heat, they pack a good balance of flavour beneath the initial chilli kick.

All of these can be ordered with a decent selection of vegetable sides, rices and breads including sobzi paratha, which is stuffed with mixed vegetables and deep fried.

While regulars can’t enjoy the warm welcome which Tandoori Connoisseur is famous for, they can at least enjoy its delights at home while supporting a popular and established community business.