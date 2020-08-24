Eat out to help out this magical arts venue recover from virus

THERE are few places that encapsulate a beautiful setting, a relaxing atmosphere — and the heritage and magic of a local arts gem.

The views and location of The Mill at Sonning are breathtaking. It is the perfect place to unwind with friends or that special someone, whilst supporting the wonderful theatre, which is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in its history together with the industry as a whole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

My companion and I arrived to a very warm welcome, on an equally warm and sunny day.

We were seated at a table surrounded by olde worlde charm in the guise of exposed wooden beans and crisp white tablecloths.

There were smiles aplenty from other content diners in this perfectly-spaced restaurant, which is perfect to maintain the need for social distancing.

Basking in the view of the sun shimmering on the water from our table, we opted for the pea and asparagus risotto with shaved parmesan and The Mill’s famous steak pie, served with mashed potato and buttered curly kale.

The risotto had a creamy texture and was perfectly seasoned, while the pie had crispy pastry and had a delightful blend of delicious flavours.

As we selected our desserts, the sounds of the very accomplished pianist delighted our ears with classical nostalgia which added to a very special culinary experience for all the senses.

The cheese board was a delight, with grapes and celery to compliment the local selection of Waterloo and Spenwood cheeses — a lovely pot of onion chutney was also served on the side. A white chocolate cheesecake with blackberry compote was the choice of my companion, which was so incredibly decadent that it required two spoons.

The Mill is a very special part of our locality and I was pleased to see how many diners there enjoying what it has to offer.

With the arts industry on hard times at the moment, I would urge each and every one of you to play your part and support this unique venue.