A woodland feast to savour

IF you are looking for escapism from the everyday, along with rustic charm and exceptional food then look no further than Goring’s best kept secret — The Woodland Feast.

The brainchild of Madoc Threipland, with help from the supreme talents of Jason from The Little Artichoke at the culinary helm, this experience promises to be something never forgotten.

Myself and friend received the exact location by google pin drop and subsequently found the stunning woodland location with ease.

Having taken a brief stroll into the forest, to the tune of birdsong and tranquillity, there was a small opening in the trees, where sunlight shone onto our lunch setting. We were greeted with a choice of either Elderflower mocktail or cocktail, with further drinks available from the fantastic Cockburns range.

Everything is tailored to make the most of the local foods and cooked to perfection there and then. From the salt-baked celeriac starter, through the wood fired chicken main or fire roasted squash vegetarian option we were catered to with both care and attentiveness.

Beautifully paired wine, with its own story of sustainability, accompanied the hearty and fresh meal.

We discussed the effervescence of the day with new friends at our table as a delectable dessert arrived. The dark chocolate torte and caramelised fig with cherry, rhubarb and blackberry compote was absolutely divine. The consumption of this was the only time that the conversation paused to enjoy another fantastic creation. Within this experience, there is the opportunity to reunite with friends for something different, take as a corporate outing to realign and regroup or just to meet new people.

Our afternoon culminated with home-made marshmallows around the campfire with a ginger tea or port option.

One glance at the smiling faces surrounding me told me that I wasn’t alone in how special I believed the day had been.

If you go down to the woods today, you are indeed sure of a great surprise.

By Katie Thomas