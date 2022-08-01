Quintessential picnic location
AT the end of a very busy midweek day we escaped to the Coppa Club Streatley for a relaxing ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
01/08/2022
AT the end of a very busy midweek day we escaped to the Coppa Club Streatley for a relaxing recharge.
The setting is beyond compare, looking out over stunning river views. The only decision was whether to brave the pending rain but take advantage of the amazing grounds or retreat to the equally beautiful indoor areas with a choice of traditional formality or comfortable sofas, with a more organic vibe to enjoy. We chose to enjoy both.
There are many picnic choices available, we opted for the avocado, pickled cucumber and crème fraiche sandwiches. Alongside, we had super greens and seeds and a bottle of Château Minuty to complement perfectly.
The sun made a welcome appearance through the clouds to set over the glistening waters, as we indulged in our strawberries and cream on the lawn, with some flourless chocolate cake alongside. Coppa Club Streatley is both peaceful and beautiful, with different areas to explore depending on mood or occasion. But all equally with something uniquely special to add to the experience. I would thoroughly recommend booking a picnic to enjoy here with friends after work, a loved one to relax with on a weekend — or even with work colleagues for an informal get-together or meeting.
To book visit www.coppaclub.co.uk/ whatson/picnic
Katie Thomas
Quintessential picnic location
AT the end of a very busy midweek day we escaped to the Coppa Club Streatley for a relaxing ... [more]
IF you are looking for escapism from the everyday, along with rustic charm and exceptional food ... [more]
Picture-perfect pub proved impossible to resist
CHARMING country pubs are always a welcome sight, particularly after a long walk with dogs in tow, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley-on-Thames
Field/Telesales Positions ¾ Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? ¾ Want to ...
Location Henley on Thames
is a renowned sporting event and a highlight of both the summer sporting and social calendars. HRR is seeking to ...