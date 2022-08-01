Quintessential picnic location

AT the end of a very busy midweek day we escaped to the Coppa Club Streatley for a relaxing recharge.

The setting is beyond compare, looking out over stunning river views. The only decision was whether to brave the pending rain but take advantage of the amazing grounds or retreat to the equally beautiful indoor areas with a choice of traditional formality or comfortable sofas, with a more organic vibe to enjoy. We chose to enjoy both.

There are many picnic choices available, we opted for the avocado, pickled cucumber and crème fraiche sandwiches. Alongside, we had super greens and seeds and a bottle of Château Minuty to complement perfectly.

The sun made a welcome appearance through the clouds to set over the glistening waters, as we indulged in our strawberries and cream on the lawn, with some flourless chocolate cake alongside. Coppa Club Streatley is both peaceful and beautiful, with different areas to explore depending on mood or occasion. But all equally with something uniquely special to add to the experience. I would thoroughly recommend booking a picnic to enjoy here with friends after work, a loved one to relax with on a weekend — or even with work colleagues for an informal get-together or meeting.

To book visit www.coppaclub.co.uk/ whatson/picnic

Katie Thomas