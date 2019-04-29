Giving your child an unrivalled start

RATED outstanding by Ofsted, the Bix Montessori and Forest School will give your child an unrivalled start to their education.

Situated on the beautiful Bix Common, the amazing environment offers the opportunity for both indoor and outdoor learning. Our forest school is 50 metres from the nursery.

To ensure each child receives the attention they need to thrive, we keep our class sizes very small with high numbers of highly qualified and passionate Montessori teachers.

In addition to our extensive Montessori and Forest School curriculum, we offer woodwork, yoga, ballet, gardening, cooking, science experiments, animal care and pony riding every week. Each child can find something that they excel at.

Above all, we make learning fun. Enormous emphasis is placed on outdoor learning, with free flow between classroom and garden. Your child can attend forest school sessions weekly.

Every child has an individual curriculum tailored to their interests, giving them an intrinsic drive and curiosity to learn more, which sets them up for life.

Our children are happy, motivated and confident and with a very close partnership with parents are ready to take that all important step to their next schools (which we regularly visit). Children can join us from the age of two to five years old, morning, afternoon or full day Monday to Friday. If you would like to see the nursery in action, please contact Sophie Marriott to arrange a personal visit.

Alternatively, please come to our open day on Saturday, June 16, between 10am and noon. As well as seeing the nursery and forest school, there will be an opportunity to see our newly hatched ducklings and chicks.

If you would be interested in becoming a teacher at the nursery, please also get in touch. We would love to talk to you.

Please contact Sophie Marriott on 07795 168293 or email sophie@

bixmontessorischool to find out more.