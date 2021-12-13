Rupert House retain title

RUPERT HOUSE retained the team championship following the last round of races in the South Oxfordshire Primary Schools’ Winter Series where more than 200 runners competed at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.

Henley’s St Mary’s were runners-up overall with Sonning Common third and Kidmore End fourth.

The results from the last races were as follows:

Year one boys’: 1 Harry Griessenbock, Whitchurch; 2 Joseph Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Natty Bell, Dolphin. Year one girls’: 1 Angelina Lunn, The Heights; 2 Phoebe Friend, Shiplake; 3 Emilia Macvarish, Kidmore End.

Year two boys’: 1 Jay Jennings, Whitchurch; 2 Max Mortimer, Trinity; 3 Frank O’Brien, Trinity. Year two girls’: 1 Martha Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Teddy Molnar, Rupert House; 3 Olivia Greaves, Peppard.

Year three boys’: 1 Jago Ball, Whitchurch; 2 William Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Ambrose Paviour, Kidmore End. Year three girls’: 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Ruby Jones, Peppard.

Year four boys’: 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 Isaac Ryder, Caversham; 3 Reece McDonald, The Heights. Year four girls’: 1 Emily Palmer, Shiplake; 2 Charlotte Buckley, The Heights; 3 Matilda Groh, Rupert House.

Year five boys’: 1 Ollie Muskett, Nettlebed; 2 Asher Butterfield, Woodcote; 3 Rupert Broadhurst, Nettlebed. Year five girls’: 1 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Lois Gibbon, Kidmore End.

Year six boys’: 1 Liam Vance, Caversham; 2 Jose Aspin, The Heights; 3 George Finlay, Whitchurch. Year six girls’: 1 Emily Applebey, Sonning Common; 2 Olivia Watson, Rupert House; 3 Sadie Skilton, Sonning Common.