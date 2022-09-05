Where children can be themselves

A POPULAR and vibrant co-ed prep school set in the heart of Henley, St Mary’s is described by parents as “a positive and happy school where children are encouraged to be themselves”.

Children join the nursery from age 2½ before they make the transition into the main school and the reception class when they are four.

In the early years, the emphasis is on learning through play in a stimulating classroom environment, ensuring that the children’s first experiences of school are exciting and inspiring.

In the school’s most recent inspection, the early years educational programmes were described as “outstanding”, ensuring that children are able to build the foundations for success further up the school, including a focus on the fundamentals of phonics, handwriting and numeracy. St Mary’s supports the children’s academic development through a unique combination of subject specialist teaching and outstanding pastoral care.

The children benefit from an individualised approach to their learning, supported by experienced teaching staff who bring a depth of knowledge and passion for their subjects that inspires the children to achieve their very best.

Headmaster Rob Harmer says: “Our aim is to ignite a lifelong love of learning in all of our children, whether their talents lie in science, maths or humanities, sport, art or drama.

“St Mary’s children excel because they are challenged, supported and enjoy what they do.”

Expectations are high and the school understands that its MAT children (More Able and Talented) thrive when being challenged and stretched. With outstanding results, St Mary’s pupils go on to their first choice of selective senior schools, with many receiving offers of scholarships and awards.

They are supported by the school in preparation for transition into the next step of their education.

Parents say: “I believe very strongly that St Mary’s sets them up so well for secondary school and the challenges ahead.”

The school’s facilities include a light and airy art studio, fully equipped science lab, music room and library.

Under the guidance of the experienced PE team, the children learn to play a wide range of different sports and enjoy representing their school at regular competitive fixtures.

With a large number of extracurricular activities to choose from, including gymnastics, judo and parkour, art, cookery and yoga, there are opportunities for all the children to develop their interests.

Time spent learning outside the classroom on a broad variety of trips and excursions enhances their learning, bringing the curriculum to life and offering opportunities for new experiences.

From year 3 onwards, annual residential trips are a highlight of the summer term. From a one-night stay for the younger children to a week away for the year 6 class, the children learn resilience, confidence and independence, making memories to last a lifetime.

Parents comment on the wonderful feeling of community and family at St Mary’s and the children thrive in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect.

A typical parent says: “Since the day our child joined the school, we knew we had made the right decision.

“Our child has thrived at St Mary’s, feeling supported and challenged to achieve their best in a nurturing environment. The teachers are exceptional.”

The school relishes the opportunity to be involved in all aspects of life in Henley, from partnerships with local care homes to working with local charities. The children value being part of their local community.

Mr Harmer says: “We understand that choosing the right school for your child can feel overwhelming and our friendly team are here to help guide parents through our straightforward admissions process. The best way to discover what makes our school so special — and why our parents say that they ‘could not be happier’ — is to visit us and meet our inspiring teachers and see for yourself our happy and excited children.”

To book a place at during the school’s forthcoming open week, call the admissions team on (01491) 573118 or email

info@stmarys-henley.co.uk

For more information, visit

stmarys-henley.co.uk