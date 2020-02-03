Experienced foot specialist is now local to Henley

I’D like to introduce myself to everyone in Henley. My name is Andre Ferreira and I have more than 13 years’ experience in treating foot and ankle conditions both for the NHS and private clinics in London and Portugal (I was born near Porto).

As an extended scope podiatrist, I specialise in lower limb biomechanics, musculoskeletal podiatry, foot pain, sports injuries of the foot and ankle and paediatric podiatry, but truly enjoy all aspects of the profession. My training took place in Porto, Barcelona, New York, the United States and here in the UK, where I have been lucky to learn under some of the very best.

I recently gained my master’s degree in the theory of podiatric surgery and I am vice chairman for the College of Podiatry, London branch, among other committees.

Although I’m new to Henley, my wife Zoë grew up here and I am enjoying exploring everything it has to offer. Currently I’m available at the Henley Podiatry Clinic every Thursday, Fridays, including evening appointments and alternate Saturdays, where I would be more than happy to help you with any foot problems you may have.

Don’t hesitate to make contact for a discussion or appointment.

To book an appointment, please call (01491) 260320 or email info@henleypodiatry.com. To book online, visit www.henleypodiatry.com