Preventative dentistry at Wood Lane

AT Wood Lane we are proud of our high quality cosmetic dentistry and implants, however the part of our practice we are most proud of is our preventive programme.

Minimal Intervention dentistry is all about keeping your teeth and gums healthy for life. It’s the modern and preventative approach to dental care, embracing whole-body health. It’s effective because it helps you and your dental team work together to reduce the damaging impact of daily life on your teeth and gums. It combines the very best oral health advice, with the most up-to-date dental knowledge, skills and products to help you maintain healthy teeth and gums for life.

Vikram Chugani, Principal dentist, strongly supports a preventive approach to dentistry. Mr Chugani said: “This is the philosophy at the heart of the concept of MI dentistry and ours here at Wood Lane Dentistry.

“Not only do we want our patients to enjoy better oral and general health, but to understand how to maintain it throughout their lives, not to mention a better-looking smile.” The treatment is suitable for everyone, including children as MI dentistry is about stopping problems before they start, at any age.

We will talk you through your check-ups and hygienist visits — telling you what we’re doing and why.

We can then recommend the best future care for your teeth and gums. We may ask you questions about your overall health, diet or lifestyle and discuss how these can impact on your oral health and offer the appropriate tips and advice.

It’s all about getting involved in your dental care and treatment.

There is a wide range of care, treatments and products that fall into the category of MI dentistry, from your regular check-ups to more complex diagnostic tests and simple procedures including:

•Regular professional tooth cleaning to remove calculus (tartar) to maintain gum health

•Individual advice on how to improve your oral health through small lifestyle changes as well as using the products that suit you best

•Fissure sealants and varnishes to help prevent cavity formation in back teeth

•Simple tests of your saliva and dental plaque to assess your risk of future problems

•Creams, gels and other products to apply to your teeth to stop early decay forming into cavities

•Protective coverings to replace lost enamel

Does it cost more? No, the point of MI dentistry is that by maintaining a healthier mouth and visiting your dentist regularly to monitor how you’re doing, you’re reducing the potential for more expensive, invasive dental treatments.

Wood Lane were made finalists in the national dental awards in recognition of their work in this area.

To find out more about our low-cost maintenance plans starting at £10.30 per month contact us on 0118 972 2626 or visit www.woodlanedentistry.co.uk