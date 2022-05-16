Dental sedation can help overcome treatment fears

HAVE you always wanted a nicer smile but the thought of dentistry feels you with dread?

You are not alone. A lot of people are so afraid about going to the dentist that they prefer not to have any treatment at all.

Wood Lane Dentistry in Sonning Common could help those who are seeking a caring, gentle, thoughtful dentist.

Sedation dentistry can help you by alleviating your anxiety and make something you thought was impossible, turn into a reality. Sedation dentistry helps you feel calm, relaxed and at ease during dental procedures.

It’s a moderate level of sedation so you are still technically awake but feel very carefree. Its sometimes called conscious sedation because it creates a state of short term amnesia (forgetfulness) where you experience insensitivity to pain without the loss of consciousness.

Sedation dentistry can be used for most dental treatments from complex work to simple tooth cleaning. It is appropriate for those who:

•Have a real fear or anxiety about dentistry

•Have a bad gag reflex

•Do not like the environment and sounds associated with dental treatment

•Need a large amount of dental treatment

For further details call Wood Lane Dentistry on 0118 972 2626 to talk to our friendly team to arrange a consultation.