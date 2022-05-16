Exercises that are adapted to suit individuals needs

Dental sedation can help overcome treatment fears
PILATES ABC Henley are continuing to run socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening and use balanced workouts which comprise small subtle movements. These, combined with breathwork. will enable you to hone and tone your body.
The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport. Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.
The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.
Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake at 10am and 11.15am and at Crazies Hill at 8pm and on Wednesdays at Sonning Common from 8.50am and 9.55am and at Shiplake from 6.30pm and 7.45 pm. Beginners are welcome.
Spaces are limited. For further details or to book a session, call Alyth Black on 07521699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk. Alternatively, visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk
