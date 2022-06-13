Exercises to improve flexibility and joint movement
13/06/2022
PILATES ABC Henley is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening, so why not come and join us.
Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body.
The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.
Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.
The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.
Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake at 10am, 11.05am and 12 noon and at Crazies Hill, Wargrave, at 8pm and on Wednesdays at Sonning Common at 8.50am and 9.55am at at Shiplake at 6.30pm and 7.45pm.
Beginners are welcome but spaces are limited. For further details or to book a session contact Alyth Black on 07521699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk
