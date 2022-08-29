Aging gracefully with Tai Chi classes for over-50s

AS we get older the necessity of looking after ourselves becomes increasingly obvious whereas the desire to undergo the discomfort associated with exercise diminishes.

Unfortunately, there is no substitute for exercise when it comes to bolstering our immune systems and maintaining good health. Tai Chi, unlike many other forms of exercise, requires students to practice in the most unhurried, gentle and relaxed way possible to gain maximum benefits. The effortless and graceful movements of Tai Chi, practiced with calm concentration, makes exercising extremely pleasurable. Regular practice will have a positive effect on many common consequences of aging, preventing a decline in mobility, improving balance, mood and focus, respiratory function, strength, flexibility and much more besides.

It’s never too late to start so why not give it a try?

In partnership with Abingdon & Witney College Adult Learning Team, classes specifically for the over 50s will begin in Henley in The YMCA Hall, Lawson Road on Thursdays from September 22 from 11.15am to 12.15pm. Classes will also take place at Centre70, Wallingford (Tuesdays, 2pm to 3pm) and The Memorial Hall, Watlington (Tuesdays, 11am to 12 noon).

For further information visit www.threetreasurestaiji.co.uk or contact the tutor, Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696 or email taichialan@gmail.com