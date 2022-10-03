Creating mind and body connection with workshop

IF you have back, shoulder or neck pain, are a recreational athlete that wants to prevent injury or you already enjoy pilates but want to better understand the principles to get better results, the clinical pilates workshop Back to Basics is for you.

The beauty of the body is its ability to heal itself given the right instructions and input. By understanding the anatomy and physiology behind the pilates basic principles (alignment, breath and centring) you create the mind-body connection.

Combine logic with relaxation and breath work as you release excessive muscle tension in your body, you can restore your spine’s natural curves. This is good posture. Add better habits at work (ergonomics), sitting and sleeping and strengthening your centre (core stability) and you begin to rehabilitate your body yourself. This workshop will be a fun, creative and active workshop at the beautiful rural location at Studio One, Hayden Farm. You will leave with a tool kit to address muscle imbalances, greater body and postural awareness and the cues you need to activate your core. The workshop runs for four weeks, starting Thursday, November 3 at 12.30pm to 1.45pm at Studio One, Nettlebed. There are six spaces.

To book a place or for more information, fill the contact form on www.threepillars ofhealth.co.uk or call Vanessa Mansergh on 07906 186912.