BMW X7 sets standard in luxury car market

THERE is no doubt that big luxury SUVs are alive and well and selling nicely thank you to those that can afford them around the globe.

Take the new BMW X7, which is surely set to reignite the interest of those who admire this kind of enormous prestige motor car.

The X7, says BMW, breaks new ground in the luxury car segment, with “impactful styling that showcases the latest BMW design language”, a new M Performance model, plus light-alloy wheels up to 23in — a first for the carmaker.

The car also comes with enhanced standard equipment, additional driver assistance systems and 48V mild hybrid technology for all engine variants for the first time.

This is the largest of all BMW X models and therefore has great on-board space, equipment, and a high-class cabin for up to seven occupants.

The new design of the interior with BMW curved display and a new instrument panel including an ambient light bar in its lower section create an innovative and exclusive ambience.

Comfort seats, upholstered in BMW individual extended merino leather, come as standard, with heating for both driver and front passenger.

There is also a four-zone automatic climate control system, ambient lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Also featured is the latest generation of iDrive, BMW Operating System 8 and new digital services.

BMW says that the functionality of the automated driving and parking systems has been significantly expanded.

The new BMW X7 is available in a choice of Excellence, M Sport and M Performance versions.

These combine with six-and eight-cylinder engines, a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, state-of-the-art chassis technology and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. Top of the range is the potent V8-powered M60i xDrive.

This is the first time that split headlight units have been employed as both the daytime driving lights and the lights used to illuminate the road ahead.

The daytime driving lights also adopt the function of turn signal indicators.

The low-beam and high-beam headlights are generated by two LED units in separate modules below the daytime driving lights. The updated adaptive matrix LED headlights — which also include the adaptive headlights and cornering light functions, as well as BMW selective beam non-dazzling high beam — are standard for the new BMW X7.

Adaptive light distribution with automatic bad weather light now also provides the functionality of front fog lights.

The new X7 sees 23in light-alloy wheels made available as a factory-fit option for the first time. The aerodynamically optimised BMW Individual bi-colour light-alloy wheels with diamond polished surfaces combine with contrasting midnight grey to create an elegantly sporty V-spoke design.

A total of 14 exterior colour shades will be available for the new BMW X7 from launch, including the new sparkling copper grey metallic variant. This cool grey tone is complemented by copper particles, which generate vivid effects when light hits the car's body.

The range of exterior colours also contains the M marina bay blue metallic shade available exclusively for the BMW X7 M60i xDrive.

In addition to the standard colour palette, an additional 40 or so hand-applied BMW individual colours are available on request.

The spaciousness of the new BMW X7 extends across three rows of seats. The second row seats three passengers as standard or two in individual seats as an option. New seat surfaces and bold colour combinations add to the interior’s contemporary feel.

As well as the sport leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, panoramic glass sunroof, Harman/Kardon audio, heated comfort seats for the driver and front passenger and Comfort Access, standard equipment also includes a tray for wireless charging of compatible mobile phones.

The BMW curved display is made up of a 12.3in information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a 14.9in screen diagonal.

The two screens merge into one fully digital and high-resolution display unit behind a single glass surface.

Whilst this curves towards the driver, the front passenger can also view the screen and operate the system using touch control, voice control or with the standard BMW gesture control.

The new BMW X7 is priced from £80,980 and is available to order now from BMW retailers nationwide.