Sonning care home is proud to have ‘outstanding’ rating

SUNRISE of Sonning, rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), is proud to deliver high quality, personalised nursing, dementia care and assisted living to residents.

The luxury care home, set in two and a half acres of land, has magnificent facilities, including a 24/7 bistro, a picturesque garden, beautiful, fully furnished en suite rooms and comfortable homely lounges.

“The building and grounds are smart and well-kept, so my mother feels proud to welcome visitors to her new home,” says the daughter of one resident.

Sunrise of Sonning provides residents with

first-class individualised care plans that are delivered by a team of highly skilled care professionals. The environment enables residents to retain a sense of independence and encourages them to lead active and fulfilling lives.

According to the Care Quality Commission: “They have worked hard to establish a person-centred culture … the staff and management showed a genuine and in-depth understanding and compassion for people they supported.”

The dedicated activities and events co-ordinator organises activities that include tai chi, seated Latin and ballroom dancing, art workshops, weekend entertainment and regular day trips out for residents to enjoy.

For more information about Sunrise of Sonning and to book a tour, call 0118 214 8485, or visit www.sunrisesonning.co.uk

About Sunrise of Sonning

Sunrise of Sonning is a care home providing personalised nursing, dementia care, assisted living and end of life care. Respite care is also available if your loved one needs to recover after a hospital stay or if you simply need to take a break from your everyday routine. Our Sonning care home offers first-class care, delivered by a team of highly skilled and caring professionals. We know that even small things — like personalising your room or being able to have your favourite meal in the dining room — can mean a great deal. That’s why we work with you and your loved ones to tailor the care plan for their unique needs.