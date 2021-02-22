We’re here to support you, whatever the coming months may bring

THE covid-19 pandemic has been tough on all of us.

We know just how challenging it can be to look after our loved ones in these testing times, especially those who are older and more vulnerable.

We understand that you want to provide the best care while also maintaining their mental health and ensuring they are happy and well.

However, it’s important to look after yourself too and take some time out without feeling guilty.

You don’t have to do it all alone — we at Sunrise are here to help.

We offer a range of services, from residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as respite care options.

So if you are looking for a bit of support, time out to recoup or simply some advice, give us a call. The health, safety and wellbeing of our team and everyone we support is of the utmost importance to us.

We’re pleased that most of our residents and team members have been given the first dose of their coronavirus vaccination.

We are also continuing to facilitate regular visiting, safely, while keeping in place our rigorous infection prevention measures.

Whatever your situation, whatever your care needs and requirements, we have it covered.

There’s never a dull moment at our home. Our high-spirited and creative dedicated activities team are always ensuring that they enhance the mental wellbeing of residents — we want them to live life to the fullest and remain happy. They do this by leading a varied and fun activities programme.

They have organised walks around the beautiful gardens, arranged socially distant afternoon teas, pamper days and plenty of entertainment.

Everyone in our home also continues to go above and beyond to make sure residents remain in contact with loved ones, as often as possible, via video calls and phone calls.

As we look forward to the months ahead and hopefully closer to the end of this pandemic, you can rest assured that you or your loved one will be well looked after.

To find out more about the home, please call us on 0118 338 2986 or visit www.sunrisesonning.co.uk