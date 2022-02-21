Dockree in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard D team kept up their recent good form with a 7-3 win at third placed Our Lady of Peace B in Division 2 of the Reading and District League.

Danny Dockree starred with an impressive treble, starting with a 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9 victory against Dave Godfrey. Jon Abbott and Angus Jones also gained wins as the D team remain in the top half of the table.

In Division 3 the E team saw their slim hopes of avoiding the drop further dented by a 7-3 loss against third from bottom Springfield A, Anthony Reeve winning twice and Jim Warren getting a single.

Both the A and B teams were without a fixture last week, while the club has three teams still in the Team Handicap Cup with the B and F sides in quarter final action this week and the D team already through to the semi finals.