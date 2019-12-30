London Olympics vet is striking out on his own

Dog owners told to watch out for ‘Rot’
RENOWNED equine veterinary surgeon Simon Knapp from Sonning has recently embarked on a new business venture — joining forces with his son and fellow vet Jamie to form Berkshire Equine — a fully equipped ambulatory 24/7 practice.
After nearly four decades at the Scott Dunn Equine Clinic, Simon, a former clinical director, is now enjoying life away from the corporate model, along with the opportunity to offer a personal and dedicated service to a broad range of clients.
Simon, who some will know was co-ordinator of the veterinary team at the London 2012 Olympics and is a co-founder of the Association of Racecourse Vets, is a highly respected activist in racing welfare and many other areas.
Jamie Knapp, who has returned from working in Ireland, where he was based in a top equine hospital serving one of the most prolific racing establishments in the world, has a keen interest in stud medicine and lameness.
He is often to be seen at Irish and English sales, carrying out pre-purchase examinations.
The business already enjoys a diverse clientele, ranging from ceremonial carriage horses and large racing yards to eventers, show jumpers, rescue ponies and single horse owners.
The motto that “all horses are equal” remains at the forefront of this dedicated service.
