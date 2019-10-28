Halloween trick or treat for your dressed-up dogs

PET grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice is hosting a Halloween parade for dressed-up dogs.

The fun event on Thursday (October 31) follows the success of a similar event last year.

Karole Robertson, who runs the parlour in Reading Road, said: “ Get ready, dogs of Henley town! The Naughty Mutt Nice Halloween Dog Parade is not far off now — really spooky but nice.

“The best dog in costume will win a free grooming session at our spa and an Oonalfie exclusive handcrafted dog bowl. Prizes will be given for second and third places too. Every dog who enters will receive a gift bag containing a voucher for a free nail clip.”

Dog owners and their dressed-up pets are asked to gather at the parlour at 5.30pm.

The parade is expected to last around 30 minutes. Inspiration for costumes can be found on Naughty Mutt Nice’s Facebook page at @nmnhenley

• For more information, call Naughty Mutt Nice on (01491) 576629 or visit them online at www.naughtymuttnice.com