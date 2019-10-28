Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Halloween trick or treat for your dressed-up dogs

Halloween trick or treat for your dressed-up dogs

PET grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice is hosting a Halloween parade for dressed-up dogs.

The fun event on Thursday (October 31) follows the success of a similar event last year.

Karole Robertson, who runs the parlour in Reading Road, said: “ Get ready, dogs of Henley town! The Naughty Mutt Nice Halloween Dog Parade is not far off now — really spooky but nice.

“The best dog in costume will win a free grooming session at our spa and an Oonalfie exclusive handcrafted dog bowl. Prizes will be given for second and third places too. Every dog who enters will receive a gift bag containing a voucher for a free nail clip.”

Dog owners and their dressed-up pets are asked to gather at the parlour at 5.30pm.

The parade is expected to last around 30 minutes. Inspiration for costumes can be found on Naughty Mutt Nice’s Facebook page at @nmnhenley

• For more information, call Naughty Mutt Nice on (01491) 576629 or visit them online at www.naughtymuttnice.com

Pet Corner

Looking for a job?

Receptionist/Typist Admin

Location LONDON

Typist/Administrator Major Incident Room (MIR) £19,281 per annum Location: Near M4, Junction 12 In this exciting role, ...

 

Bursary Support Assistant

Location MAIDENHEAD

BURSARY SUPPORT ASSISTANT Salary: £16,000 – £19,000 pa, depending on experience 30 hours per week • Monday to Friday, ...

 

Trustee

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

New Trustees Wanted The Chiltern Centre is a local charity, based in Greys Road, Henley-on-Thames that provides vital ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33