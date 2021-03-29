Dog grooming experts are in the heart of Henley
NAUGHTY Mutt Nice is a modern dog grooming parlour offering a high standard of grooming and services in the heart of Henley.
Monday, 29 March 2021
29/03/2021
NAUGHTY Mutt Nice is a modern dog grooming parlour offering a high standard of grooming and services in the heart of Henley.
Owner Karole Robertson has run the business since 2017, having worked in dog grooming since 2011.
She says: “As well as me, I have two full-time groomers, Tilly and Josie, and two part-timers, James, who is studying to become a lawyer, and Josh, who plans to become a vet. We are fully insured and all stylists hold their City and Guilds professional dog grooming or animal behaviour with grooming module. Our salon is registered with the Pet Industry Federation and we are members of International Professional Groomers. We offer breed standard trims, cockapoos and doodles, hand-strips, nail clips, ultrasonic teeth cleaning and washes and blow-dries. All breeds and sizes are welcome.”
Call (01491) 576629 to book an appointment or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/nmnhenley
