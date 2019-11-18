Don’t let yourself or your pets be dogged by stress
LINDA SEREN from Different Dogs will be celebrating her 10th Christmas this year in our lovely town of Henley and wishes everyone much peace and joy for the holidays.
Specialising in canine communication and behaviour, she founded her business on relocating from Hertfordshire and has had the pleasure of helping numerous residents — of both the four and two-legged variety.
As a natural empath, Linda centres her work around the human-animal connection and the influences on that relationship without force or judgement. She blends practical guidance with energy healing tools and teaches about life from the canine perspective. While our festive season offers lots of fun and excitement, it can also become a stressful time with unusual activity and increased visitor numbers that often produces anxiety in us and our animals.
Different Dogs offers a variety of services to help reduce stress and tension, leaving you both freer and more peaceful to enjoy your time together.
As a Christmas gift, Linda has a number of special rate sessions for you and your pet to experience.
For more information, visit www.differentdogs.co.uk or call Linda on 07969 902246 for more about her work and how she may help this holiday season and beyond into 2020.
Don’t let yourself or your pets be dogged by stress
