Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Remove debris from your eyelids with precision

EVER felt like your eyelids need cleaning?

Well, now this is possible using BlephEx, exclusively at Frost Borneo Opticians in Hart Street, Henley.

BlephEx is the first and only clinical treatment available for blepharitis, a chronic but common eyelid condition that causes sore, red, irritated eyelids. BlephEx is a revolutionary, patented handpiece used to exfoliate and remove debris from the eyelids with absolute precision.

Jason Smith (FBDO CL), who carries out BlephEx treatments at Frost Borneo, is experiencing amazing results in the reduction of blepharitis in patients receiving BlephEx.

He says: “BlephEx really is a revolutionary way of treating blepharitis and associated lid issues.

“It’s extremely simple, yet by far the most effective treatment we’ve come across.” Likewise, Kirin Dhendsa, optometrist (Bsc Hons, MCOptom) at Frost Borneo, commented: “BlephEx is an amazing tool! It’s now a core part of our dry eye protocol.

“Our patients find it easy to tolerate and report significant improvement in their eyes following treatment. Plus, it makes their continuing home treatment far more effective.” Helen Stead, a patient who recently had BlephEx treatment said: “Thank you for yesterday’s session. My eyes feel and look so much better.”

She added: “I’m excited at the improvement already so can’t wait to see the results after eight weeks!”

Call us on (01491) 574091 to enquire about BlephEx, exclusively at Frost Borneo in Henley.

Quality Caring

Looking for a job?

Accounts Assistant

A position is available for an experienced part-time Accounts Assistant who would be happy to help with other ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33