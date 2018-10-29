Remove debris from your eyelids with precision

EVER felt like your eyelids need cleaning?

Well, now this is possible using BlephEx, exclusively at Frost Borneo Opticians in Hart Street, Henley.

BlephEx is the first and only clinical treatment available for blepharitis, a chronic but common eyelid condition that causes sore, red, irritated eyelids. BlephEx is a revolutionary, patented handpiece used to exfoliate and remove debris from the eyelids with absolute precision.

Jason Smith (FBDO CL), who carries out BlephEx treatments at Frost Borneo, is experiencing amazing results in the reduction of blepharitis in patients receiving BlephEx.

He says: “BlephEx really is a revolutionary way of treating blepharitis and associated lid issues.

“It’s extremely simple, yet by far the most effective treatment we’ve come across.” Likewise, Kirin Dhendsa, optometrist (Bsc Hons, MCOptom) at Frost Borneo, commented: “BlephEx is an amazing tool! It’s now a core part of our dry eye protocol.

“Our patients find it easy to tolerate and report significant improvement in their eyes following treatment. Plus, it makes their continuing home treatment far more effective.” Helen Stead, a patient who recently had BlephEx treatment said: “Thank you for yesterday’s session. My eyes feel and look so much better.”

She added: “I’m excited at the improvement already so can’t wait to see the results after eight weeks!”

Call us on (01491) 574091 to enquire about BlephEx, exclusively at Frost Borneo in Henley.