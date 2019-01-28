Come and help make all the difference

HERE at Q1 Care, we believe a few caring people can change the world. Are you one of them?

If you’ve considered a career in caring, why not start with a Care Quality Commission “good” rated company that offers excellent salary, perks, training and support. As well as on the job tea, biscuits and inspirational company in the people we care for!

We currently have vacancies for home and

live-in carers in the local area.

Our team of carers deliver the highest quality of care and companionship and we support and value our staff through continuous training and personal development.

Here is what one of our carers has to say about working with us: “I was firstly drawn to Q1Care’s more friendly and family-orientated atmosphere, and regularly seeing the founder and the care manager out visiting clients is lovely — they’re like one big extended family.

“It’s a very calm and friendly place to work. The clients at Q1 have, by far, the most person-centred and focused dedicated team I’ve seen in any care environment. I’ve worked in care homes and they just don’t compare. Our clients are very well looked after and their safety and that of the carers is the absolute top priority.”

To find out more about working with us please email HR@Q1Care.co.uk or call 0118 9 323 865.