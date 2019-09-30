Monday, 30 September 2019

Bathroom adaptations for better mobility

JUST like the family that runs it, AHM Installations is a business that won’t falter under pressure.

Set up 18 years ago by Julie and Simon Symcox, the business began selling quality mobility scooters and stairlifts to those in need.

When enquires about mobility bathrooms began to flood in, they decided to implement these into their business — until the demand grew so much that it became their focal selling point. Specialising in bathroom adaptations for the elderly and disabled, AHM Installations can provide wet rooms, walk in showers, walk in baths, automatic toilets, high raised toilets, grab rails and shower stools.

With everything you could possibly need, designing your perfectly usable and accessible bathroom just became easier.

Every customer receives a free bathroom survey and a no obligation quote, as well as free advice on available government grants.

Those that choose AHM Installations can also rely on trustworthy tradesmen who will share their vast knowledge and expertise of bathroom and wet room installations every step of the way.

The business has showrooms in Lincoln, Kent, Stratford-upon-Avon and Somerset.

For more information, call 0118 911 1062 or visit www.ahminstallations.co.uk

