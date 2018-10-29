Gymkhana games for Halloween

CHECKENDON Equestrian Centre is hosting a special Halloween Gymkhana Games tomorrow (Saturday).

Races start at noon and there will be a prize for the best Halloween fancy dress. All races are to be ridden in walk and trot only, and riders may be led.

The races are: walk and trot, bending, the potato race, ride and lead, and the mug race. Rosettes will be awarded as prizes in each event.

Checkendon Equestrian Centre in Lovegrove’s Lane, Reading, is an approved British Horse Society riding school which has a huge range of horses and ponies, to cater for every level of rider.

Pony days are available throughout all school holidays, when children can spend either a day or half a day with the ponies, riding and learning how to groom and care for them.

Details of all competitions and schedules are available on the centre’s website at www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

For more information and to book, call Linda on (01491) 680225, email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk or visit the centre online.