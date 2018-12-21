Musical confirms those Jersey boys were men for all seasons

Jersey Boys | New Theatre Oxford | Wednesday, December 19

THIS performance of Jersey Boys at the New Theatre Oxford opened somewhat unexpectedly with a French Rap version of Oh, What a Night.

It was a little disorientating, yet ingeniously highlighted the success of the songs we were about to hear — demonstrating how they are still loved today.

But where did they come from in the first place?

It is spring in New Jersey. Tommy DeVito, played expertly by Simon Bailey, introduces us to Frankie Valli. Immediately, we recognise the varied range of his voice. Michael Watson, who plays Frankie Valli, makes us believe that Valli himself is on stage — not an easy task!

But this isn’t a fairytale. The production does not shy from the rough neighbourhood the band grew up in, or their frequent breaks to prison. In fact, it embraces it, andthe script is suitably witty and gritty. The set is industrial, with exposed metal scaffolding and fencing, but practical too. Within seconds, it can change from prison cell to recording studio, nightclub to family kitchen. The show is slick and smart — it tells a dark success story and is brave in doing so.

We are taken from spring to summer and introduced to Nick Massi, played brilliantly by Lewis Griffiths. But something is missing — the band is still struggling.

Cue Bob Guadio, a one-hit wonder, played by Declan Egan. The band is complete. We see them deliberate over names, then, on a screen centre stage, they see the sign: The Four Seasons. It really is like witnessing history in the making. As they soar to fame, the audience is treated to hit songs such as, Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like a Man. But summer can’t last forever. Autumn arrives and with it trouble for the band, resulting in their split.

Frankie and Bob are left alone. “Let’s hang on to what we’ve got,” they sing.

Winter brings heartbreak for Frankie and in a very moving scene he sings Fallen Angel. This production really can deliver it all.

The transition between dialogue and music is consistently smooth and in this way the troubled success story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons unfolds.

At the end — while the full company performs Who Loves You? — the audience are out of their seats and dancing.

In the words of Bob Guadio: oh, what a night!

Booking until January 6.

Laura Healy