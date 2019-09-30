Monday, 30 September 2019

Making hay with an equine parking spot

A FRIEND spotted the above on a recent visit to the Netherlands and thought it might help with the parking arrangements in Henley. However, they weren’t sure whether the P in question stood for “paard” meaning horse or “parkeren” meaning parking. Does anyone know?

Country Matters

