We can solve your Christmas presents dilemma like a shot

CELEBRATE Christmas with the Royal Berkshire Shooting School.
Are you struggling to find that perfect Christmas gift for a loved one? Create memories to cherish forever and gift them a Christmas experience voucher. These are priced from £65 and cater for the complete novice through to the seasoned shot.
Or perhaps your other half is a keen shot and you are looking to gift them a special present such as an engraved leather gun slip or a special pair of cufflinks?
Do pop in to our Gun Room and Country Store to find that unique gift and take advantage of our complimentary gift-wrapping service.
Are you still looking to get the office Christmas party booked? Or perhaps you are wanting to arrange a festive get-together with friends and family.
The Royal Berkshire offer a selection of Christmas celebration packages during the months of November, December and January.
We will also be hosting a special Purdey Ladies Day to include a wreath-making masterclass on Wednesday, December 11, and a Purdey Young Shots Day for under-16s on Wednesday, December 18.
For full details of the festive goings-on at the Royal Berkshire Shooting School, visit www.rbss.co.uk
