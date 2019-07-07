LIVE: Henley Royal Regatta 2019 Finals Day - results and reaction

12.10pm update: Cambridge University & Leander Club beat ASR Nereus & DSR Laga in the Visitors' Challenge Cup

That was one of the biggest margins of victory we have seen across the five days here in Henley! The home crew displayed phenomenal intensity right from the start.

There were some doubts that they would be able to keep it up, but they did and they were still celebrating when the Dutch crew eventually crossed the line.

Both crews were expected to make a fast start and the Dutch were in the competition early on, but they had steering problems and the lead soon began to increase.

12.00pm update: Waiariki Rowing Club beat Leander Club & Imperial College London in the Remenham Challenge Cup

The New Zealand crew proved to be too good on this occasion for the GB Women's Eight, winning by one length and two thirds in the midday race.

The visitors opened up a formidable lead halfway through the course and continued to power their way to the finish line with ease.

Leander and Imperial matched them for pace at the start, but they were just unable to sustain it.

11.50am update: Leander Club A beat Henley Rowing Club A in the Fawley Challenge Cup

This local rivalry was expected to an even contest and it is Leander who have won by one and a quarter lengths.

Both crews are very familiar with this stretch of water, but the occasion of a regatta final will be something these young rowers will cherish for a long time.

All under the age of 18, the competitors were separated by just half a length earlier in the race, but this lead gradually extended.

These two crews came up against each other in May at nationals and it was Henley who won on this occasion, making Leander's victory on Finals Day all the more enjoyable.

8am update: Welcome to finals day of Henley Royal Regatta 2019!

Well it's been a thrilling week so far and the finally all the hard work is going to pay off for crews who've made the finals of this year's competitions. It's noticeably cooler than previous days, with the temperature out by the river right now just 11 degrees Celsius, and slightly breezy. By the time racing starts at 11.30am this will be a little warmer, with a high for the day forecast of around 21 degrees, which is cooler than some of the earlier heats and should make for ideal conditions for rowers on the water.

As ever, we will be giving you all the results, reaction and photos direct from the water of our local crews as they happen, so keep this page open or keep an eye on our Twitter and Facebook feeds for all the latest updates.

We'll be covering seven local crews over the course of the day, starting with a local derby at 11.50am when Leander Club A will be taking on Henley Rowing Club A in the Fawley Challenge Cup. We'll also be covering the final of the Kings Challenge Cup, a special trophy to mark the centenary of the 1919 Royal Henley Peace Regatta, and the first time military men and women have rowed in the same boat in an elite international competition.

