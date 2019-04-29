Life’s not so baaad in the rural education business
APRIL has been a hugely successful month for a local farm whose newborn lambs have been proving a ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
29/04/2019
HENLEY vet Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly has been given some good news.
Originally from Cape Town in South Africa, he has worked in Henley for the past 12 years.
Now he has been given indefinite leave to remain in the UK by the Home Office.
Erik, who has lived in the UK for the past 25 years, was delighted by the news.
Not least as he will be able to continue his annual spot of moonlighting as a member of the veterinary team at Crufts.
Life’s not so baaad in the rural education business
APRIL has been a hugely successful month for a local farm whose newborn lambs have been proving a ... [more]
Popular Henley vet has leave to remain
HENLEY vet Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly has been given some good news. Originally from Cape Town in South ... [more]
Royal Windsor fun ride is going from strength to strength each year
HAVING started life in 2016, the Royal Windsor Fun Ride is continuing to grow in size. Not only has ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location GORING ON THAMES
HOUSEKEEPING MANAGER Flint House, Goring-on-Thames The Police Rehabilitation Centre, a charity for the rehabilitation ...
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few ...