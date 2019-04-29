Monday, 29 April 2019

Popular Henley vet has leave to remain

HENLEY vet Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly has been given some good news.

Originally from Cape Town in South Africa, he has worked in Henley for the past 12 years.

Now he has been given indefinite leave to remain in the UK by the Home Office.

Erik, who has lived in the UK for the past 25 years, was delighted by the news.

Not least as he will be able to continue his annual spot of moonlighting as a member of the veterinary team at Crufts.

