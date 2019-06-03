Movie pair sprinkled ‘stardust’ on ride

Novice horse and experienced rider make a strong showing
HORSES and riders from as far afield as Derbyshire and the Isle of Wight joined the other 600-plus horses to take part in last weekend’s two-day Royal Windsor Equestrian Event in Windsor Great Park.
Twenty-four horses from Essex travelled in a convoy of nine horse-boxes to not only take part in the fun cross-country ride in order to raise funds for the Heads Together charity, but to ride and jump the new course, jump the infamous “Castle Jump” with Windsor Castle as the backdrop, and of course have a splash through the water obstacle.
The ride’s founder, Amanda Stewart, said: “Having run events like this for the last 17 years, this truly was my biggest and I was lucky to be supported by Sam Dent and two of her famous stunt horses, Raven and Firefly, who were taken off their Netflix film set Free Rein in order to meet young riders who were thrilled to meet them and chat to Sam about the film industry.”
