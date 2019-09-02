Lungworm hits Henley — so here’s what to watch out for

HENLEY Veterinary Centre has confirmed that it has treated its first case of lungworm.

There have been confirmed cases at practices in Reading and Maidenhead but it now has reached Henley.

So what is lungworm and is my dog at risk?

Angiostronylus vasorum is its full title but it is more commonly known as lungworm and is as it sounds. It is a parasitic worm that mainly affects dogs and foxes.

Slugs and snails are the main source of lungworm, so dogs who are known to eat them are at obvious risk.

The slime trail can also be infectious, therefore dogs who eat grass or pick-up toys that have been left outside that might have been in contact with slugs and snails are also at risk, as are those who drink from standing water.

Once infected, the adult lungworms live in the animal’s heart and major blood vessels which supply the lungs.

The good news is that lungworm is treatable, the bad news is that clinical signs can be very vague and if left untreated can prove fatal.

So what should you look out for?

Symptoms include general sickness, coughing, weight loss, lethargy, poor blood clotting, vomiting and diarrhoea.

If your dog is showing any of these symptoms, take it to a vet.