Get your eye in at new grouse complex with more than 20 traps set in 100 acres

ARE you looking to get ready for the season? Perhaps you want to sharpen up for the grouse or get your eye in for the pheasants?

Set in 100 acres of outstanding natural beauty, the Royal Berkshire Shooting School offers a wide variety of stands that simulate every quarry and situation that you may find yourself in on a shoot day.

Just this month, the Royal Berkshire have launched the Purdey Grouse Moor, a brand-new grouse complex comprising three different butts and more than 20 traps.

Each butt simulates a specific type and variety of grouse shooting whether it be crossing coveys, driven birds beneath your feet or just a variety of different horizons. It really is the most exciting and realistic grouse that you can experience outside of The Moors.

The Royal Berkshire Gun Room is on hand to cater to all of your shotgun, rifle and airgun needs and sells a wide variety of game cartridges from brands such as Gamebore and Hull. Cartridges are offered at very reasonable rates and specific types can be ordered in upon request.

Looking for a new pair of wellies? A smart shooting suit or a gift for your shoot host? We also boast a large country store with expert staff that can advise you on the best footwear, clothing and accessories for you, be it for a shoot day or simply for a long winter walk in the countryside. We stock premium brands such as Purdey, Schoffel, Le Chameau, Musto, Laksen and many more.

Be ready for the season and pop in or book your lesson today!

For more information, call (01491) 672900 or visit www.rbss.co.uk