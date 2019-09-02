Put your money on international showjumper

SO have you ever considered owning a top show jumper either from the love of the sport or as a business decision?

A growing number of investors are turning to this sport as an alternative way to invest money and it is little wonder as prices for top showjumpers are often in the millions.

Paul and Karen Crago, who live locally, make a formidable team in this regard — Karen with her top dressage skills and Paul for his renowned “quiet” riding prowess, so much so that he has taken many almost non-rideable horses to the top.

One local client bought a horse sourced by Karen for £9,000 and, after a few years of careful training, she was offered £1m for it

So how does it work?

In two ways mostly: The first is to liaise with Paul and the team and he will source a new young horse. Everything is contractually agreed and then one can sit back and “enjoy the ride” as they say.

The second is the part-share-syndicate route. This can be the less expensive way and one can immediately travel (often to Europe) in order to watch one’s project gain in value.

You can meet and watch the team compete at the Henley Farm & Country Show on September 14. Paul has two horses now open to syndication or part-shares that he will be competing at Henley for all to see and would welcome enquires.

The horse world can be a very sociable experience and from my own personal experience of having horses produced by Paul, there is not only seeing the thrill of seeing your horse compete and win against the best, but great county show hospitality, boxes and full-on family entertainment as well as great places to visit in Europe.

The two horses visiting are: Valantino, a 17 hh bay gelding, who is entered into the Speed Stakes (A4) class, the first class of the day in the main arena, and who is previously a Grand Prix winner in the Speed Derby over the last six years at Hickstead. This top horse has also won a considerable amount of Area Trials.

The second horse competing is June Ze Hofter Zee Dyke (June to her friends) she is a 16.2 bay mare and she will be jumping in the Area Trial which usually starts at around 11 am. She is definitely one to watch as she only just started this season at “top level”.

So who is Paul Crago?

Paul is a hugely successful and respected international showjumper with a reputation for producing quality horses from novice to international level.

He has been a GB Nations Cup member and has competed with great success across Europe and the UK including London Olympia, HOYS and RIHS.

Paul has had far too many top horses to mention them all, but some worthy of note are Autumn Folly, Dane Mere, Bouncer (who went to the Olympics) and the unforgettable About Time.

For more information, call Paul on 07775 710643 or (01491 671888), email paul@paulcragoshowjumping. co.uk or visit www.paulcrago showjumping.co.uk